Ten Leaves SM Entertainment: NCT Star Shares Statement On Future After Exit

It was further conveyed that “after much thought, a desire to take on new challenges in a new environment had grown.” The decision to conclude his contract, it was noted, had followed “many conversations and deep consideration with the members and SM staff.” Acknowledging the weight of the choice, it was stated that “this decision had not been an easy one, and significant changes could follow.” However, it was also affirmed that “responsibility for this path would be taken, with a commitment to move forward without regret.”