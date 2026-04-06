Ten Leaves SM Entertainment: NCT Star Shares Statement On Future After Exit

Ten’s departure from SM Entertainment has stirred fresh conversation among NCT fans.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Ten
Ten Leaves SM Entertainment, Shares Future Plans Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ten leaves SM Entertainment after contract expiry discussions.

  • NCT member hints at new career direction and challenges.

  • Agency confirms possible continuation with NCT and WayV.

NCT member Ten has officially parted ways with SM Entertainment, prompting widespread reactions across the K-pop fandom. The development comes shortly after reports surrounding Mark’s exit, intensifying speculation about changes within the group. Ten’s departure has been confirmed following the expiration of his contract with the agency.

According to a report by The Korea Times, it was stated that the decision not to renew the contract had been made after detailed discussions regarding the artist’s future direction. SM Entertainment has also indicated that coordination will continue so that Ten can remain involved in NCT and its subunit WayV.

Ten addresses fans on new phase of career

In a message shared with fans, it was expressed that “the time spent meeting fans through NCT and WayV has been filled with precious and happy memories.” Reflecting on his journey, it was added that “as time passed and a turning point was reached, new questions about identity began to emerge.”

It was further conveyed that “after much thought, a desire to take on new challenges in a new environment had grown.” The decision to conclude his contract, it was noted, had followed “many conversations and deep consideration with the members and SM staff.” Acknowledging the weight of the choice, it was stated that “this decision had not been an easy one, and significant changes could follow.” However, it was also affirmed that “responsibility for this path would be taken, with a commitment to move forward without regret.”

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ten’s journey from NCT debut to solo work

Ten, whose full name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, debuted in 2016 as part of NCT U. Over the years, he became a key member of WayV and also contributed to the supergroup SuperM. His presence has been marked by versatility across singing, dance and performance.

Alongside group activities, he released several solo tracks under SM Station before making his official solo debut with an extended play in 2024. His evolving artistic identity has remained central to his career choices.

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While his contract with SM Entertainment has ended, his association with NCT is expected to continue in some capacity, as discussions between the artist and agency remain ongoing.

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