Julia Garner Likely To Play Madonna In Upcoming Biopic

Hollywood Actress Julia Garner, best known for her breakout roles in ‘Ozark’ and ‘Inventing Anna’, has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic on the pop icon. The biopic is set up at Universal and will follow the early days of Madonna's eventful life. Through the film, Madonna hopes to "convey the incredible journey that life" has taken her on as an artist, musician, dancer and human being.

According to Variety, while quoting an insider, Garner has emerged as the favourite pick among over a dozen hopefuls for the part, which will be directed by Madonna herself. According to the report, Garner's team is reviewing the offer and is expected to accept it.

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley won the script in a multi-studio bidding war. ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ producer Amy Pascal will produce this film.

Other actors who are in the race for the role include Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young. Singers including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been floated as prospective choices.

"The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” the pop star said during the announcement of the film.

