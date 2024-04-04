Art & Entertainment

Julia Garner Joins ‘The Fantastic Four’ As Shalla-Bal Version Of Silver Surfer

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Julia Garner has been roped in to join Marvel’s 'The Fantastic Four' as Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the comics.

Instagram
Julia Garner Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Garner will star alongside Pedro Pascal, who features as Reed Richards or Mr. Fantastic.

The film also has Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm -- the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm -- the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm also known as the Thing.

It is directed by Matt Shakman and the screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Eric Pearson. Production on the film is set to begin this summer, with a planned release on July 25, 2025, reports variety.com.

The Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007’s 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer'.

Garner took home the Emmy and the Golden Globe for her performance in the series 'Ozark'.

She has also worked in shows such as 'The Americans', 'Dirty John' and 'Inventing Anna', for which she was nominated at the Emmy and Golden Globe.

