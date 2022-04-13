Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne In ‘Poker Face’ Series

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt will feature with actress Natasha Lyonne in streaming service Peacock’s upcoming show ‘Poker Face’. The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as ‘Looper’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and ‘Knives Out’.

Plot details for the series have been kept under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode, reported Variety.

The details of Gordon-Levitt’s character are also under wraps. The show will mark a reunion for Gordon-Levitt and Johnson, who worked together on Johnson’s feature directorial debut ‘Brick’ and later in ‘Looper’.

Johnson, who is also the writer and director of ‘Poker Face’, will executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

[With Inputs From PTI]