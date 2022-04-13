Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne In ‘Poker Face’ Series

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been cast alongside actress Natasha Lyonne in the upcoming series ‘Poker Face’. The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Natasha Lyonne In ‘Poker Face’ Series
Joseph Gordon Levitt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 3:26 pm

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt will feature with actress Natasha Lyonne in streaming service Peacock’s upcoming show ‘Poker Face’. The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as ‘Looper’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and ‘Knives Out’.

Plot details for the series have been kept under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode, reported Variety.

The details of Gordon-Levitt’s character are also under wraps. The show will mark a reunion for Gordon-Levitt and Johnson, who worked together on Johnson’s feature directorial debut ‘Brick’ and later in ‘Looper’.

Related stories

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

James Mangold To Direct Biopic On Hollywood Legend Buster Keaton

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

Johnson, who is also the writer and director of ‘Poker Face’, will executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Web Series Film Actor Film Actress Joseph Gordon Levitt Natasha Lyonne Los Angeles USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC