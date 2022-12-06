Joanne Whalley On Returning As Queen Sorsha In ‘Willow’: Feels Entirely Natural To Be Wielding My Sword Again

Decades after George Lucas’ fantasy-adventure film 'Willow' captured viewers' imaginations globally, the world of 'Willow' has risen again with an all-new action-adventure sequel of the same name on Disney+ Hotstar. Introducing a new generation of viewers to the magic and wonder of the fantasy-adventure film, the new series will see Warwick Davis reprising the titular role of Willow Ufgood, the aspiring sorcerer who is now High Aldwyn of the Nelwyn people.

Davis is Joanne Whalley as Queen Sorsha, Dempsey Bryk as Prince Airk, Ruby Cruz as Prince Airk’s sister, and Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, and Amar Chada-Patel in other prominent roles. Written and executive produced by showrunner Jonathan Kasdan with Ron Howard as executive producer, the series walks a tonal line between epic fantasy, comedy, and a reverence for the original with a contemporary edge.

Known for her beauty and composure, her skills as a warrior, and her insight into the intricacies of warfare, the role of Queen Sorsha has been very dear to Whalley. Talking about her role, she says, “When I got the role in the original film, I was overjoyed because it was such a great story and an opportunity to be a real heroine. Now, there are a lot of powerful female figures in cinema, but there were not that many at the time. Sorsha is fantastic because she’s just who she is. She is not trying to be anyone else, and she does everything that she loves, just as a matter of course. And so, I love the matter-of-factness of Sorsha. She is very real.”

Speaking about her return to the character, she said, “I talked to Jon and Ron when the possibility of this came up, and the great thing is that they completely got her. What they came up with was an entirely natural progression. It feels entirely natural to be wielding my sword again and ordering people around, so nothing has changed, really, only the circumstances.”

Along with Jonathan, the series is also written by John Bickerstaff, Julia Cooperman, Bob Dolman, Hannah Friedman, Rayna McClendon, Wendy Mericle, and Stu Selonick with Kathy Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, and Samie Kim Falvey serving as executive producers.