Jennifer Lopez On Ben Affleck's Proposal: Nothing Fancy, But It Was The Most Romantic Thing I Could’ve Ever Imagined

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who recently got engaged to actor Ben Affleck says that the proposal could not have been more romantic. The actress was talking on On The JLo newsletter when she revealed that Affleck unexpectedly proposed to her last weekend, in Paris.



According to a report on Page Six, Lopez titled the video as ‘How It Went Down’, and spoke about how she was "totally caught off guard" at the time. Lopez added that the simplicity of the proposal had her in tears in no time. “(I) just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again… I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she said in the video.



Talking about how unexpected the proposal was, Lopez spoke about how it was an ordinary day, with two people declaring their love for each other. “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” She also discussed the meaning of the green diamond in her engagement ring, stating that the colour has always been "lucky" for her.



Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in 2002, but it was called off in 2004. However, it was after Lopez's divorce from Alex Rodriguez, that they rekindled their relationship in February last year.