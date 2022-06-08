Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Brett Goldstein Reveals 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Is Being Written As The Series Finale; Says, ‘Everyone Dies’

Starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular character of an American football coach, who despite having no soccer coaching experience, is hired to manage an English football club. The 3rd season is possibly the finale as per writer-actor Brett Goldstein.

Brett Goldstein Reveals 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Is Being Written As The Series Finale; Says, ‘Everyone Dies’
Brett Goldstein In 'Ted Lasso' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 7:15 pm

The comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ may end with its upcoming third season, the show's co-writer and actor Brett Goldstein has hinted. Starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular character of an American football coach, who despite having no soccer coaching experience, is hired to manage an English football club, ‘Ted Lasso’ was renewed for season three in 2020.

Goldstein, who won an Emmy for playing Roy Kent -- the irritable midfielder and captain of Lasso's team AFC Richmond, said the Apple TV+ show was always envisioned as a three-season package.

"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," he told the Sunday Times when asked if the third season marks the end. “Spoiler alert: Everyone dies," he quipped.

Related stories

Producers Guild Awards Full Winners List: 'CODA', 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' Win Big

Critics Choice Awards Full Winners List: 'Ted Lasso' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Win Four Awards Each

'Ted Lasso' Actor Hannah Waddingham Pays Homage To Lata Mangeshkar

Season three of the series is currently in production in the UK.

‘Ted Lasso’ was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, and Phil Dunsten.

Sudeikis and Waddingham won Emmys for their performances, and the show won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also won a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Blockbuster Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Movie Hollywood Series Upcoming Hollywood Movie Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Actress Author/Writer Jason Sudeikis Brett Goldstein Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Portugal Vs Czech Republic: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live