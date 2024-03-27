Japanese Cinematographer Keiko Nakahara Onboards Anupam Kher Directorial 'Tanvi The Great'

Elaborating on the same, Keiko Nakahara said: "When I read the script of ‘Tanvi The Great’, I connected with it immediately. The story's universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realised that as a Director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy.”