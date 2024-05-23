The actor also recalled how she was asked to hide her age when she was about to turn 30. She said, “This one actor had told me, ‘You’re turning 30,’ I was turning 30 that year, and I was telling him about my birthday next month, ‘I’m turning 30, that’s so crazy, and I am so nervous,’ or you know, ‘it’s scary,’ and he was like ‘Oh my god, change the age on your passport’ I was like ‘what’, he was like ‘well, you know, women don’t get films after the age of 30’. So that was really disappointing to hear.” However, the actor praised Bollywood for being age-inclusive and mentioned how women actors are getting films at every age of their career.