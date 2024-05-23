Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls How She Was Advised To Get A Nose Job And Hide Her Age On Turning 30

In a recent interview, Jacqueline Fernandez recalled how she was asked to get a nose job and hide her age to make it big in Bollywood. She is currently at the Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently turning heads with her fashion statements at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is attending the event in association with BMW. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how she was told to hide her age. She also revealed that she was asked to get a nose job done to survive and get roles in the industry.

In a conversation with Brut, Jacqueline Fernandez recalled the early days of her career. While the actor did not take names, she mentioned how an actor asked her to only focus on ‘looking good.’ She called it the worst piece of advice that she had ever received. She also mentioned how she was asked to get a nose job.

Fernandez said, “I think a lot of people pile in mainly about your physical appearance. Like I was told many times to get a nose job. And it was crazy because I really came here loving my nose and not really ever thinking about doing anything ever to it. And so quite a few people earlier on actually told me that it should be you know ‘you should consider getting that done.’ And it’s mainly physical, and that’s the sad thing.”

The actor also recalled how she was asked to hide her age when she was about to turn 30. She said, “This one actor had told me, ‘You’re turning 30,’ I was turning 30 that year, and I was telling him about my birthday next month, ‘I’m turning 30, that’s so crazy, and I am so nervous,’ or you know, ‘it’s scary,’ and he was like ‘Oh my god, change the age on your passport’ I was like ‘what’, he was like ‘well, you know, women don’t get films after the age of 30’. So that was really disappointing to hear.” However, the actor praised Bollywood for being age-inclusive and mentioned how women actors are getting films at every age of their career.

On the work front, Fernandez will be next seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram, Sri Venkateswara College Receive Bomb Threat Calls
  2. Mumbai Billboard Row: 100 Notices, Penalties Issued Against Owner Bhavesh Bhinde | Details
  3. New Driving Licence Rules From June 1st: No Need For Driving Tests At RTO
  4. Smart Power Meters Not Overcharging, ‘Check Meters’ To Be Installed For Comparison: Gujarat Govt
  5. Nifty Hits All-Time High, Sensex Climbs Over 800 Points
Entertainment News
  1. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
  3. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
  4. Shruti Haasan FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika: I Am Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle
  5. Kriti Sanon Shares Video Celebrating 10 Years In Bollywood, Calls It 'The Most Magical Decade' Of Her Life
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay
  2. Toni Kroos Retirement: Real Madrid Great Aiming To Go Out On A High In La Liga Farewell Party
  3. South Africa Tour Of West Indies: Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  4. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. RCB Vs RR, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Bengaluru 'Needed A Push', Says Captain Faf After Defeat
World News
  1. US Applications For Jobless Benefits Fall As Labor Market Continues To Thrive
  2. New Portrait Of Kate Middleton Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
  3. American Airlines Backtracks After Blaming 9-Year-Old In Hidden Camera Incident
  4. India-Born Jaya Badiga Appointed Judge In Sacramento County Superior Court
  5. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah, Rahul Takes Delhi Metro Ride
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay