Jacqueline Fernandez is currently turning heads with her fashion statements at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor is attending the event in association with BMW. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how she was told to hide her age. She also revealed that she was asked to get a nose job done to survive and get roles in the industry.
In a conversation with Brut, Jacqueline Fernandez recalled the early days of her career. While the actor did not take names, she mentioned how an actor asked her to only focus on ‘looking good.’ She called it the worst piece of advice that she had ever received. She also mentioned how she was asked to get a nose job.
Fernandez said, “I think a lot of people pile in mainly about your physical appearance. Like I was told many times to get a nose job. And it was crazy because I really came here loving my nose and not really ever thinking about doing anything ever to it. And so quite a few people earlier on actually told me that it should be you know ‘you should consider getting that done.’ And it’s mainly physical, and that’s the sad thing.”
The actor also recalled how she was asked to hide her age when she was about to turn 30. She said, “This one actor had told me, ‘You’re turning 30,’ I was turning 30 that year, and I was telling him about my birthday next month, ‘I’m turning 30, that’s so crazy, and I am so nervous,’ or you know, ‘it’s scary,’ and he was like ‘Oh my god, change the age on your passport’ I was like ‘what’, he was like ‘well, you know, women don’t get films after the age of 30’. So that was really disappointing to hear.” However, the actor praised Bollywood for being age-inclusive and mentioned how women actors are getting films at every age of their career.