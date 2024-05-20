The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is seeing multiple Bollywood celebrities gracing the red carpet and stunning their fans and fashion critics with their sartorial choices. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Kiara Advani turned heads at the prestigious film festival. The latest celebrity to turn heads is Jacqueline Fernandez.
The ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ actor is representing India at Cannes through her association with BMW. For her first appearance on the red carpet, Jacqueline Fernandez slipped into a classy gown that showed off her toned body. The actor effortlessly commanded attention in a custom shimmery rose gold gown by Mikael D Couture, complemented by exquisite Hassanzade Jewellery. She kept her look simple yet elegant. She left her hair open and opted for earrings instead of a necklace.
Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s look at Cannes here.
Reacting to her look, one fan said, “Wooow Queen.” A second fan commented, “Oh wow gorgeous.” A third fan wrote, “She is looking so beautiful and classy.”
In an earlier interview, the actor spoke about how excited she was to attend Cannes and represent the Southeast Asian diaspora. She said, “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it’s an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.”
This is not the first time Fernandez attended the Cannes Film Festival. She had attended the event in 2015 when she was invited by the Queen of Malaysia. On the work front, the actor is currently working on ‘Fateh.’