Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora

Jacqueline Fernandez is poised to grace the prestigious red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Jacqueline Fernandez Photo: Instagram
Popular actress Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to make a splash at the renowned Cannes Film Festival. Stepping onto the red carpet as a representative for a prestigious automotive brand, she has offered insights into her upcoming appearance.

“I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian Diaspora at a global level, and it’s an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked,” she said in a conversation with ANI.  

For those unfamiliar, the ‘Race 3’ actress made a notable appearance at the esteemed film festival back in 2015. If reports are to be believed, she was invited by the Queen of Malaysia and attended the grand premiere of Michael Fassbender’s ‘Macbeth’ alongside her. While Fernandez never officially confirmed this, there are also various reports suggesting she attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday bash aboard a private yacht.

Other Indian actresses at the film festival this year include Kiara Advani, representing Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner and Sobhita Dhulipala, representing Magnum India, who are making their debut at the Cannes. They will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, both of whom are representing L’Oreal Paris. Deepti Sadhwani has already graced the red carpet this year, turning heads in a stunning orange dress. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, also in attendance, has already shared glimpses from the French city on her social media, offering a peek into the festivities.

Meanwhile, work wise, Fernandez is set to feature in ‘Fateh,’ a film directed by and starring Sonu Sood. Recently, the makers unveiled an action-packed teaser for the movie.

As for the Cannes Film Festival, the prestigious event kicked off on May 14 and will conclude on May 25, 2024.

