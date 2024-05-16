Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez 'Excited' To Walk The Red Carpet, Will Represent The Southeast Asian Diaspora

Other Indian actresses at the film festival this year include Kiara Advani, representing Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala dinner and Sobhita Dhulipala, representing Magnum India, who are making their debut at the Cannes. They will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, both of whom are representing L’Oreal Paris. Deepti Sadhwani has already graced the red carpet this year, turning heads in a stunning orange dress. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, also in attendance, has already shared glimpses from the French city on her social media, offering a peek into the festivities.