Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads on the red carpet when she made a stunning appearance in a golden bodycon gown at Cannes for her first appearance. For her second appearance on the red carpet, the actor stole the spotlight in a white floral dress. The actor took to her social media to share images of her look from Cannes.
Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of pictures from her second appearance at Cannes. The pictures showed her soaking up the sun and showing off her smile for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!” For her second appearance, she opted for a white sheer corset-style midi dress accented with subtle lavender hues. The outfit showcased a floral motif crafted from appliqué organza. It was adorned with delicate pearl embroidery in a leaf-like pattern.
Take a look at the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez here.
The post has fetched over 109K likes. Fans took to the comment section to leave compliments on the actor’s looks. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Jacqueline's smile is not just a smile, it's a therapy.” A second fan wrote, “Pls that smile is killing me.” A third fan commented, “Your beauty can't be described.” For her first appearance, the ‘Kick’ actor opted for a golden gown from Mikael D Couture. She opted for jewels from Hassanzade Jewellery.
In an earlier interview, the actor expressed her gratitude and mentioned how honoured she felt to get the opportunity to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She mentioned how elated she felt to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at the prestigious film festival. Fernandez is attending the Cannes Film Festival to represent BMW.