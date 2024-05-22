Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Floral Statement In A White Sheer Dress For Her Second Appearance

For her second appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a white gown with floral applique. She shared the pictures on her social media.

Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez for her second appearance at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads on the red carpet when she made a stunning appearance in a golden bodycon gown at Cannes for her first appearance. For her second appearance on the red carpet, the actor stole the spotlight in a white floral dress. The actor took to her social media to share images of her look from Cannes.

Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of pictures from her second appearance at Cannes. The pictures showed her soaking up the sun and showing off her smile for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!” For her second appearance, she opted for a white sheer corset-style midi dress accented with subtle lavender hues. The outfit showcased a floral motif crafted from appliqué organza. It was adorned with delicate pearl embroidery in a leaf-like pattern.

Take a look at the post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez here.

The post has fetched over 109K likes. Fans took to the comment section to leave compliments on the actor’s looks. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Jacqueline's smile is not just a smile, it's a therapy.” A second fan wrote, “Pls that smile is killing me.” A third fan commented, “Your beauty can't be described.” For her first appearance, the ‘Kick’ actor opted for a golden gown from Mikael D Couture. She opted for jewels from Hassanzade Jewellery.

In an earlier interview, the actor expressed her gratitude and mentioned how honoured she felt to get the opportunity to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She mentioned how elated she felt to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at the prestigious film festival. Fernandez is attending the Cannes Film Festival to represent BMW.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, North Block On High Alert; Search Ops Launched
  2. Man Dies Of Beating In Police Custody In UP's Deoria; Cop Booked For Murder
  3. Car Accident In Pune: Juvenile's Father, Two Pub Employees Sent In Police Custody
  4. Kerala: Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old Girl In Malappuram | All About The Disease
  5. Tripura To Undertake Cleaning Drive Of Rudrasagar Lake
Entertainment News
  1. 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Ratna Pathak Shah And Rupali Ganguly Return As Maya And Monisha For An Ad
  2. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Makes A Floral Statement In A White Sheer Dress For Her Second Appearance
  3. Eijaz Khan Makes A Confession About Breakup With Pavitra Punia: I’d Just Say That I’m Growing
  4. Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant With Her First Child With Vicky Kaushal? Actress' Rep Addresses Rumours
  5. Aditi Rao Hydari Opts For A Golden Ethnic Outfit For First Cannes 2024 Appearance; Check Out
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow
  2. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Shahid Saikat To Make History As Umpires Announced For Match 1
  3. India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1 - In Pics
  5. RCB Cancel Practice And Presser After Virat Kohli Security Threat; Four Arrested
World News
  1. Deadly Heatwave In Mexico Is Making Monkeys Fall Dead From Trees Like Apples
  2. Experience Detroit's Historic Revival: Here's How To Register For Tickets To Free Concert And Tours At Restored Michigan Central Station!
  3. British and Sherpa Climbers Go Missing While Descending Mt. Everest
  4. Pedigree Dog Food Recall Affects Four States - Everything You Need To Know If You're A Pet Owner
  5. Spain, Norway And Ireland Move To Recognise Palestine As Israel Warns Of 'Serious Consequences'
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi Metro Timings Revised For Polling Day; Congress Tells How PM Name Will Be Decided By INDIA Bloc
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Women Lose 0-5 To ARG In FIH Pro League; Men's Match To Follow