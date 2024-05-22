Taking to her Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of pictures from her second appearance at Cannes. The pictures showed her soaking up the sun and showing off her smile for the cameras. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes!” For her second appearance, she opted for a white sheer corset-style midi dress accented with subtle lavender hues. The outfit showcased a floral motif crafted from appliqué organza. It was adorned with delicate pearl embroidery in a leaf-like pattern.