Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

It's Confirmed, Vijay Sethupathi To A Play Negative Role In Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

For weeks now, there have been rumors that Vijay Sethupathi is part of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara in a significant role.

SRK in Jawan
SRK in Jawan YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 8:51 am

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the makers have now confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi also plays an important role in Atlee directorial film. On Saturday, the PRO of the actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated (sic).”

For weeks now, there have been rumors that Vijay Sethupathi is part of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara in a significant role

During the Instagram LIVE hosted by SRK on completing 30 years in movies, he confirmed that Nayanthara was a part of Jawan. He refrained from sharing many details but mentioned, “There is Nayanthara ji in it.”

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan's Photo From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ Is Leaked, Fans Are Excited

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Pulls Back After Fan Grabs His Arm At Airport, Son Aryan Khan Shields The Actor

King Khan also mentioned that it was a “different” kind of film. “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” he said.

SRK’s other projects include 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan 30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan Vijay Sethupathy Jawan Nayanthara Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art And Entertainment Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base