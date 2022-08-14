Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the makers have now confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi also plays an important role in Atlee directorial film. On Saturday, the PRO of the actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir’s Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated (sic).”

This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.@VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/Dkh2ViQSuy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) August 13, 2022

For weeks now, there have been rumors that Vijay Sethupathi is part of Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara in a significant role

During the Instagram LIVE hosted by SRK on completing 30 years in movies, he confirmed that Nayanthara was a part of Jawan. He refrained from sharing many details but mentioned, “There is Nayanthara ji in it.”

King Khan also mentioned that it was a “different” kind of film. “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass-oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), and he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” he said.

SRK’s other projects include 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki'.