Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy ceremony in October last year. A viral Reddit post claimed that the 'Raees' actress is pregnant with her second child. Mahira has now reacted to the rumours of her pregnancy. Read on to know what she has said.
The Reddit report also stated that Mahira has backed out of her projects - Netflix’s ‘Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo’ and another yet-to-be-titled film due to her pregnancy. Mahira has rubbished the rumours, as she told Express Tribune, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series.”
The Reddit post read, “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce.”
Mahira Khan got married to Ali Askari in 2007 in a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony. They welcomed a baby boy in 2009. They named him Azlan. Mahira and Ali got divorced in 2015.
The actress got married for the second time with her longtime beau, Salim Karim on October 1, 2023, in Murree, Pakistan. It was an intimate affair with only their close ones and family in attendance. Mahira wore a pastel lehenga with a veil and opted for diamond jewellery while Salim was in a black sherwani and a blue turban.
On the work front, Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu-language novel.