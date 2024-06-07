Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years

Actor Jameel Khan has been in the industry since 20-25 years. He worked in several projects but it was with slic-of-life series 'Gullak', that he got recognition for his work. Jameel played Santosh Mishra in TVF’s 'Gullak' and has reprised his character in the fourth season as well. 'Gullak 4' premiered on SonyLIV on June 7. For those unaware, Jameel bagged two Filmfare OTT Awards in the category of Best Actor in the Comedy Series.
Ahead of the release of 'Gullak 4', Jameel sat for an interview with Outlook India where he spoke about the show and how he can relate to his character Santosh Mishra, who is a father of two children. Jameel said that there is not much difference between him and Santosh. He also loves his family as much as his character Santosh loves his wife and two sons. Also, Jameel lives his life with honesty and so as his character in 'Gullak'. Khan also added the makers have retained the same flavour of 'Gullak' in the fourth season as well. ''The dialogues have the same flavour, fun element, and the same punch,'' he added.
When asked how 'Gullak' has influenced his success, Jameel shared, ''I give immense credit to Gullak, Sony Liv, TVF, and the entire team.'' On winning awards, he said, ''The award is not just for me, it's for the entire Gullak team. Whoever is associated, be it TVF, Sony Liv, the spot boy to the financers, to the producers, whoever is in any way remotely connected with Gullak, it's an award for them. I've received two Filmfare awards for that, which is a huge honour, and a big thank you to Filmfare and to the other awards I have received for the show.''
He further said, ''I don't know how Gullak has influenced my success, but I can say that, it has been a journey for me as an actor from theatre to films. It has been a journey of about 20-25 years. So, I feel that the awards, in some way, is also a recognition of your entire journey of the body of work that you have done. It's an appreciation and a recognition of that. The icing on the cake is Gullak, because of which this was made to happen.''