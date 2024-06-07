What particularly does not work for the show this season is the writing. The gullak (voiced by Shivankit Singh Parihar) gives you a dose of reality like the previous seasons, but the dialogues have started to sound preachy rather than realistic. Similarly, it feels like the makers did not put any effort into making the characters evolve. It feels like they are still on the same plane. In all of the five episodes, no moment has the potential to stand out, and that is a disappointment considering how much potential this show has. The show pans out slowly and steadily in the four episodes. It is only in the final episode that the action picks up and this approach makes it feel rushed.