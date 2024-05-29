Before New Season Of 'Gullak', Jameel Khan Regrets Tech Leading To 'Erosion Of Innocence'

He said: “Technology makes people get carried away and as a result, this has complicated their lives. Technology also leads to the erosion of innocence because of the rat race that it triggers. Everyone wants to be someone and reach somewhere. This had led to competition within oneself and in the society to a large extent.” Created by Shreyansh Pandey, 'Gullak' Season 4 is set to drop on June 7 on Sony LIV.