Art & Entertainment

For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming

Actress Sunita Rajwar, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming fourth season of her hit streaming show ‘Gullak’, has shared insights on her friendship with her fellow actress from the show, Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Actresses Sunita Rajwar and Geetanjali Kulkarni
Actresses Sunita Rajwar and Geetanjali Kulkarni Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Sunita Rajwar, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming fourth season of her hit streaming show ‘Gullak’, has shared insights on her friendship with her fellow actress from the show, Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Sunita shared that she and Geetanjali have known each other since their time at the National School of Drama in Delhi. Reflecting on the friendship, Sunita said: "Working with Geetanjali is like coming home. Our friendship dates back to our days at the National School of Drama, where Geetanjali was a year senior to me. She has always been someone I looked up to, not just for her incredible talent, but for her generous spirit." Talking about how their friendship has evolved from the first season of the show to the fourth season, the actress said: "Over the four seasons of ‘Gullak’ this bond has transformed from just friendship, and she has now become extended family.

We laugh, we discuss, we debate, and most importantly, we support each other through every scene and every challenge." Sunita said that the trust that they have built is invaluable, and it shows in their performances. The on-screen chemistry that viewers love reflects the genuine affection and appreciation we share on and off-screen. “I feel incredibly fortunate to not only work with such a brilliant actor but to call her my friend and family," she added. ‘Gullak’ season 4 is set to drop on Sony LIV on June 7.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises