For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming

Sunita shared that she and Geetanjali have known each other since their time at the National School of Drama in Delhi. Reflecting on the friendship, Sunita said: "Working with Geetanjali is like coming home. Our friendship dates back to our days at the National School of Drama, where Geetanjali was a year senior to me. She has always been someone I looked up to, not just for her incredible talent, but for her generous spirit." Talking about how their friendship has evolved from the first season of the show to the fourth season, the actress said: "Over the four seasons of ‘Gullak’ this bond has transformed from just friendship, and she has now become extended family.