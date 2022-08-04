I Was Confident About Box-Office Numbers With 'Dhadak': Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the 2018 film 'Dhadak', says that she was confident that Shashank Khaitan's directorial film would do well at the box office. She recently opened up about the pressure she feels about her movies making a good collection at the box office on their opening days. "During Dhadak I was very unaware. I think it was the naiveness but there was also the overconfidence that 'pehli film mein dekhne ke liye to aayenge hi (people will definitely come to watch my first film to see how I am).' So I was confident about the numbers," she told Pinkvilla if she felt the pressure during her debut film too.

'Dhadak', which was the remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, had earned approximately Rs. 110.11 crore at the box office. Janhvi's next work was the anthology Ghost Stories released on Netflix, and the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also had a direct release on the OTT platform. Apart from Dhadak, Janhvi's only film that was released in theatres was the 2021 film Roohi, which could not do good business.

With her new film 'Good Luck Jerry', which had a straight release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, she says that she didn't have to worry about the numbers.

Asked how she feels on Fridays, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "It's different when it's an OTT release. Because when you do a media preview, you get a sense of how the audiences are going to react to your films, and so that pressure of the numbers isn't there so much. So once you get the audience's reaction you are a little at ease. So Friday night, I had already kind of heard that people are responding positively to me and the film. To acchi neend aayi thi mujhe (So I had a good night's sleep). There was not that tension whether it will earn ₹5 crore, or ₹3 crore or ₹2 crore."

'Good Luck Jerry' is a Hindi-language black comedy crime film directed by Siddharth Sen, written by Pankaj Matta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain .A remake of the 2018 Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila', it stars Janhvi Kapoor as the titular lead alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.