I Don’t Hate My Ex-Boyfriends: Actor Neena Gupta On Vivian Richards

Actor Neena Gupta, who was once dating cricketer Vivian Richards with whom she had her daughter Masaba Gupta, says that she has no hard feelings against him. “I believe once you love somebody, how can you hate? You cannot live, you cannot be together. I don’t hate my ex-boyfriends. I don’t hate my ex-husband. Why should I hate?” she said.

Added the 'Masaba Masaba' actor, “Agar koi mereko itna bura lagta hai toh main bachcha use paida karungi kyun? Mai pagal hun kya? (If I hate someone so much, why would I have a baby with them? Am I mad?)” referring to Vivian.

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s. Later, in 1989 Neena welcomed Masaba Gupta whom she raised as a single mother after Vivian who was married at that time, refused to leave his wife for Neena. In 2008, Neena tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony.

During the conversation, Masaba called her relationship with Vivian ‘great.’ They are seen spending time together in rare pictures shared by Masaba on social media. While her parents are no longer together, Masaba said that Neena never tried to hamper the father-daughter bond. She added, “She (Neena Gupta) never tried to poison our relationship. I am an adult now and I have discovered my own relationship with my father is great. She (Neena) lets me make my own decisions, she lets me make my own judgment and lets me decide what role this person will play in my life.”

After the successful season one of 'Masaba Masaba', the season 2 of the series is currently airing on Netflix and has recived positive response.