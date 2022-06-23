Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
I Consider Myself On My Last Leg: Brad Pitt Hints At Retirement

Actor Brad Pitt is hinting at retirement after almost three decades of being in the entertainment industry.

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 3:26 pm

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has dropped a major hint that he might soon be calling quits on his acting career after spending more than 30 years in the entertainment industry. The Oscar-winning actor told GQ magazine in a profile interview that he is going through the "last semester or trimester" of his career.

"I consider myself on my last leg... this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" Pitt said.

The 58-year-old actor started his journey in Hollywood in the late 1980s and found fame with 1991's 'Thelma & Louise'.

Over the years, he delivered critical and commercial hits such as 'Fight Club', 'Ocean's' series, 'Troy', 'Mr & Mrs. Smith', 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button', 'Inglourious Basterds', 'Moneyball', and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019), for which he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Pitt most recently had a cameo appearance in Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starrer 'The Lost City' and is now gearing up for Sony's action movie 'Bullet Train'.

He will also feature in Damien Chazelle-directed epic 'Babylon', co-starring Margot Robbie, and an Apple Original Films thriller opposite George Clooney for filmmaker Jon Watts. Pitt is equally known for his work as a producer with his production company, which has backed award-winning movies such as '12 Years a Slave', 'The Departed', 'Moonlight', and 'Minari'.

Plan B will release 'Women Talking', based on Miriam Toews' novel of the same title. "It's as profound a film as anything made this decade," Pitt said about the movie. The actor's banner is also behind 'Blonde', the Ana de Armas-starrer adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictional biography of Marilyn Monroe.

Pitt described producing as "gratifying in new and different ways" but said he is open to appearing in front of the camera when the timing feels right. His frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino told the outlet that he considers Pitt as "one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars" of Hollywood.

The director compared Pitt with iconic Hollywood stars like Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Steve McQueen. "It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine. I noticed it when we were doing 'Inglourious Basterds.'"

"When Brad was in the shot, I didn’t feel like I was looking through the viewfinder of the camera. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression," Tarantino said. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

