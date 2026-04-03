The Pitt: Supriya Ganesh Exits Ahead Of Season 3, Ayesha Harris Promoted To Series Regular

Summary of this article
Supriya Ganesh won't return for Season 3 of The Pitt.
Her role as Dr. Samira Mohan will end in Season 2.
Ayesha Harris has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.
HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt Season 2 premieres on January 8, 2026. It has already been renewed for Season 3, which will come out in 2027. Ahead of it, actress Supriya Ganesh has exited the project. Yes, senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan is not returning for the third season.
Supriya Ganesh exits The Pitt
A report in Variety claimed that Ayesha Harris, who plays senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular for the third season. Supriya Ganesh will leave the show after Season 2.
A person aware of the situation claimed that Ganesh’s exit is a story-driven decision. Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is a teaching hospital, so residents come and go. Dr. Mohan, in Season 2, has also tried to figure out what the next phase of her career will be once her residency ends.
Out of 15, Harris appeared in four episodes in the first season of The Pitt and returned for Season 2. Daisy Jones and the Six, Glamorous, This Is Us, The L Word: Generation Q, Abbott Elementary, and Good Girls are some of her other notable works apart from The Pitt.
About The Pitt
The medical series, which premiered on Max on January 9, 2025, received praise for its performances and emotional depth. The 15-episode season focused on a 15-hour shift in a Pittsburgh hospital, showing the sacrifices of healthcare staff in the high-stakes world. The Noah Wyle-starrer received 13 Emmy nominations, winning awards in categories like outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series (Wyle), outstanding guest actor in a drama series (Shawn Hatosy), and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series (Katherine LaNasa).