The Pitt: Supriya Ganesh Exits Ahead Of Season 3, Ayesha Harris Promoted To Series Regular

The Pitt: Senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh ) is not returning for the third season. Ayesha Harris is promoted to series regular.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Ayesha Harris, Supriya Ganesh
Ayesha Harris promoted as series regular, Supriya Ganesh exits Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Harris, Supriya Ganesh
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Supriya Ganesh won't return for Season 3 of The Pitt.

  • Her role as Dr. Samira Mohan will end in Season 2.

  • Ayesha Harris has been promoted to series regular for Season 3.

HBO Max’s medical drama The Pitt Season 2 premieres on January 8, 2026. It has already been renewed for Season 3, which will come out in 2027. Ahead of it, actress Supriya Ganesh has exited the project. Yes, senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan is not returning for the third season.

Supriya Ganesh exits The Pitt

A report in Variety claimed that Ayesha Harris, who plays senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis, has been promoted to series regular for the third season. Supriya Ganesh will leave the show after Season 2.

Sinners And One Battle After Another - IMDb
Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A person aware of the situation claimed that Ganesh’s exit is a story-driven decision. Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center is a teaching hospital, so residents come and go. Dr. Mohan, in Season 2, has also tried to figure out what the next phase of her career will be once her residency ends.

Out of 15, Harris appeared in four episodes in the first season of The Pitt and returned for Season 2. Daisy Jones and the Six, Glamorous, This Is Us, The L Word: Generation Q, Abbott Elementary, and Good Girls are some of her other notable works apart from The Pitt.

Related Content
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's cameo appearance in K-pop singer Dayoung's single - YouTube/STARSHIP
Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Makes Surprise Cameo In K-pop Singer Dayoung's Music Video
Still - IMDB
No Country For Minorities: On Dibakar Banerjee’s Daring Tees
Atluri Ganesh Kumar - null
Atluri Ganesh Kumar: The Architect Of Financial Consciousness
Sinners And One Battle After Another - IMDb
Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay
Related Content
SAG's Actor Awards 2026 winners list - X
Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About The Pitt

The medical series, which premiered on Max on January 9, 2025, received praise for its performances and emotional depth. The 15-episode season focused on a 15-hour shift in a Pittsburgh hospital, showing the sacrifices of healthcare staff in the high-stakes world. The Noah Wyle-starrer received 13 Emmy nominations, winning awards in categories like outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series (Wyle), outstanding guest actor in a drama series (Shawn Hatosy), and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series (Katherine LaNasa).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia