The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

The Conjuring: Last Rites box office collection Day 6

On Day 1, the American horror film opened at Rs 17.5 crore, and on Day 2, the collection was the same as it was on the first day of release. On Day 3, the earnings dropped as it earned Rs 15.5 crore. Since its first Monday, the collections have witnessed a significant dip. It raked in Rs 5 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.5 crore on Day 5, and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 6. The total box office collection of Last Rites stands at Rs 64.25 in six days.