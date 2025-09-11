The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

The Conjuring: Last Rites has crossed $200 million worldwide
It is already the third-highest-grossing instalment in the main franchise worldwide
The horror film is inching closer to Rs 65 crore mark in India
The latest film of The Conjuring franchise, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, hit the theatres on September 5 alongside Indian releases: Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and Madharaasi, and surprisingly, The Conjuring: Last Rites outperformed all three releases on Day 1. It is now inching closer to the Rs 65 crore mark at the Indian box office.
The Conjuring: Last Rites box office collection Day 6
On Day 1, the American horror film opened at Rs 17.5 crore, and on Day 2, the collection was the same as it was on the first day of release. On Day 3, the earnings dropped as it earned Rs 15.5 crore. Since its first Monday, the collections have witnessed a significant dip. It raked in Rs 5 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.5 crore on Day 5, and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 6. The total box office collection of Last Rites stands at Rs 64.25 in six days.
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files and Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi lag behind the Hollywood flick.
The Conjuring: Last Rites worldwide box office collection
The Michael Chaves-helmed horror film is already the third-highest-grossing instalment in the main franchise worldwide. It has crossed the $200 million mark globally. The total worldwide collection of Conjuring 4 stands at $226.65 million.
It can easily beat Sinners (2025) as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. Ryan Coogler-directed film has grossed approximately $366.7 million worldwide.
Let's wait and see if Last Rites will be able to stay afloat next week or not, as Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 and Nishaanchi are releasing on September 19.