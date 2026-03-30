Sophie Turner Injury Halts Tomb Raider Shoot: Amazon MGM Issues Update

Summary of this article
Sophie Turner's injury halts Tomb Raider production temporarily.
Amazon MGM confirms pause as precautionary measure.
Lara Croft's series features strong cast and high anticipation.
Sophie Turner's injury on the sets of Tomb Raider has temporarily halted production, with Amazon MGM Studios issuing an official update on the situation. The actor, who is set to play Lara Croft in the upcoming series, is said to have sustained a minor injury during filming.
According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the incident led to an immediate pause in the shoot as a precautionary measure. In a statement released by the studio, it was said that a brief halt had been implemented to allow the actor time to recover. It was further stated that production is expected to resume once she is fit to return.
Amazon MGM Studios addresses Sophie Turner injury
In its official statement, it was stated that, “Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has been briefly paused to allow her time to recover. It is hoped that filming will resume as soon as possible.” The update reassured fans that the injury is not serious, though timelines remain dependent on her recovery.
The development has drawn attention given the scale of the project and the anticipation around Turner’s portrayal of Lara Croft, one of the most iconic characters in gaming and pop culture.
What we know about the Tomb Raider series
Tomb Raider series marks a significant reboot of the franchise, with Turner stepping into a role previously associated with global stars. The project is being written and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her work on Fleabag.
The series also features a notable ensemble cast including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and Martin Bobb-Semple. Production had commenced earlier this year, signalling a major push by Amazon MGM Studios into large-scale action storytelling for streaming audiences.
While the pause has raised concerns among fans, the studio’s response suggests a short delay rather than a long-term disruption. More updates are expected once filming resumes.