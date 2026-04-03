Selena Gomez Directorial Debut Confirmed As Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Ends

Summary of this article
Selena Gomez will make her directorial debut with the premiere episode of the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place finale.
The final chapter continues from major cliffhangers, pushing the story into darker, unresolved territory.
The Russo family is brought back together as they face a growing dark magic threat.
Selena Gomez’s directorial debut has been officially confirmed as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place prepares to conclude with a special final chapter. The announcement was made by Disney, as reported by Deadline, with the sequel series set to wrap up its run through a four-part finale event.
Production for the concluding episodes is expected to begin shortly, marking a significant milestone for Gomez, who has long been associated with the franchise. It has been confirmed that she will direct the premiere episode of the final instalment while also reprising her role as Alex Russo across multiple episodes.
Selena Gomez steps behind the camera
It has been stated by Disney that SelenaGomez will take on directing duties for the first episode of the finale, signalling her transition into a new creative role. Her involvement as both executive producer and actor has already shaped the sequel series, and this move is seen as an extension of that creative control.
The original Wizards of Waverly Place, created by Todd Greenwald, had established a strong fan base, making this concluding chapter particularly significant.
Finale builds on major cliffhangers
The final episodes are expected to pick up from the dramatic developments of the previous season. It had been revealed that Billie regained her erased childhood memories, including the truth about her connection to Alex Russo.
Further complications were introduced through the emergence of dark magic threats. It was shown that a dangerous prophecy forced Billie into opening a portal, leading to a confrontation involving Lord Morsus. In a decisive moment, it was seen that Alex entered the rift to seal it, leaving her fate uncertain.
According to Disney’s official logline, Billie’s journey will now centre on rescuing her mother, with the Russo family reuniting to confront the growing threat.
The ensemble cast, including David Henrie, continues to play a key role, alongside newer additions to the series.
The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place finale is expected to release as a four-part special event this summer.