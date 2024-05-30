Hollywood

Nicholas Galitzine To Play He-Man In Live-Action 'Masters Of The Universe' Movie

"The Idea of You" star Nicholas Galitzine will play He-Man in the upcoming live-action feature film "Masters of the Universe", based on the iconic Mattel franchise.

Actor Nicholas Galitzine
Actor Nicholas Galitzine Photo: X
info_icon

"The Idea of You" star Nicholas Galitzine will play He-Man in the upcoming live-action feature film "Masters of the Universe", based on the iconic Mattel franchise.

“Masters of the Universe” is based on Mattel’s famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films have joined hands for the project and has set the film for worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia.

The movie will reportedly introduce a 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia, according to the official plotline.

Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto.

Travis Knight, best known for directing “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Bumblebee”, is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler, following initial drafts written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee.

“We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

“Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia," said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios.

"Masters of the Universe" will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner.

The project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year. The streamer reportedly spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam aka He-Man.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises