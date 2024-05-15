Hollywood

'Mr And Mrs Smith' To Return For Second Season

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of spy series "Mr and Mrs Smith", a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Instagram
'Mr & Mrs Smith' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of spy series "Mr and Mrs Smith", a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Sources told Variety that season one stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to return to star in Season 2.

Glover will continue to be credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said they are excited to announce that the second season of the "groundbreaking spy series" is in the works for global Prime Video customers.

"The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures," Salke said.

According to official series description, the first season of "Mr & Mrs Smith" follows two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone house in Manhattan, New York.

"The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?" it read.

The series, produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios, received critical acclaim upon its premiere on Prime Video in February.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Kharge
  2. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  3. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  4. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  5. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
Entertainment News
  1. Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised
  2. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
  3. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  2. Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  5. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
World News
  1. Sri Lanka In Talks With India To Set Up Small Arms Manufacturing Unit: Premitha Tennakoon
  2. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  3. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  4. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  5. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete