‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts

Watch the latest teaser for Walt Disney Animated Studios’ ‘Moana 2’. The franchise of ‘Moana’ returns to the big screens in November with an all-new feature movie starring Auli’i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as demigod Maui. The teaser was released a little while ago with much fanfare. The film already has a great fan following and with this new teaser release, the excitement among fans has just increased manifolds.
Check out the teaser right here:
‘Moana 2’, which opens in theatres on November 29, reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an adventurous new journey with an unexpected crew of mariners. After receiving an unexpected call from her navigational ancestors, Moana must go to the remote reaches of Oceania and into perilous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any she has ever experienced.
What’s interesting is how the makers have fit in Dwayne Johnson’s character once again. Even though you get a small brief of him in the teaser, you’re smitten from the word go. You’ll be left wanting for more of him in the trailer and subsequently the film.
Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, ‘Moana 2’ contains songs by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
Will Moana be able to find out Maui once again and go on this new adventure? Will she be able to conquer the demons and come out victorious once again? Will something unexpected happen on the way? Well, for all that you’ll have to wait for the ‘Moana 2’ to release.
Are you excited for the release of ‘Moana 2’? Share your thoughts with us.