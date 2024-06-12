‘Lake George’: Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Jeffrey Reiner And Others Attend The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

The Tribeca Festival 2024 has seen some of the most highly talked-about films getting their premieres. ‘Lake George’ has been in the talks since quite a long time and the makers finally got to see the fruits of their hard work when their film got a tremendous applause from all at the Tribeca Film Festival.
For the unversed, ‘Lake George’ is based on true events. Four years after a failed robbery, a freed criminal and a wealthy father-to-be must raise $100,000 in one night or a family member will be executed in jail. How they do that, that’s what ‘Lake George’ is all about.
At the SVA Theatre in New York, the film premiere was held. It saw the cast and crew come down in huge numbers so as to talk to the media and interact with the fans at the film festival. Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere:
1. Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby And Ashley Fink
Cast members, from left, Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby and Ashley Fink pose together at the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.
2. Jeffrey Reiner
Director-screenwriter Jeffrey Reiner attends the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.
3. Carrie Coon And Shea Whigham
Carrie Coon, left, and Shea Whigham attend the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.
4. Keri Safran, Carrie Coon And Ashley Fink
Keri Safran, left, Carrie Coon and Ashley Fink attend the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.
5. Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon And Jeffrey Reiner
Shea Whigham, left, Carrie Coon and Jeffrey Reiner attend the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.
6. Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon attends the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.
7. Ashley Fink
Ashley Fink attends the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.