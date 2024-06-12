Hollywood

‘Lake George’: Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Jeffrey Reiner And Others Attend The Premiere At Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics

Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby And Ashley Fink attend the star-studded film premiere of ‘Lake George’ at the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival. Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere.

Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon And Jeffrey Reiner Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

The Tribeca Festival 2024 has seen some of the most highly talked-about films getting their premieres. ‘Lake George’ has been in the talks since quite a long time and the makers finally got to see the fruits of their hard work when their film got a tremendous applause from all at the Tribeca Film Festival.

For the unversed, ‘Lake George’ is based on true events. Four years after a failed robbery, a freed criminal and a wealthy father-to-be must raise $100,000 in one night or a family member will be executed in jail. How they do that, that’s what ‘Lake George’ is all about.

At the SVA Theatre in New York, the film premiere was held. It saw the cast and crew come down in huge numbers so as to talk to the media and interact with the fans at the film festival. Here are a few glimpses from the movie premiere:

1. Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby And Ashley Fink

Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby And Ashley Fink
Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby And Ashley Fink Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Cast members, from left, Troy Metcalf, Keri Safran, Glenn Fleshler, Max Casella, Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon, Joey Oglesby and Ashley Fink pose together at the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

2. Jeffrey Reiner

Jeffrey Reiner
Jeffrey Reiner Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Director-screenwriter Jeffrey Reiner attends the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

3. Carrie Coon And Shea Whigham

Carrie Coon And Shea Whigham
Carrie Coon And Shea Whigham Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Carrie Coon, left, and Shea Whigham attend the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

4. Keri Safran, Carrie Coon And Ashley Fink

Keri Safran, Carrie Coon And Ashley Fink
Keri Safran, Carrie Coon And Ashley Fink Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Keri Safran, left, Carrie Coon and Ashley Fink attend the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

5. Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon And Jeffrey Reiner

Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon And Jeffrey Reiner
Shea Whigham, Carrie Coon And Jeffrey Reiner Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Shea Whigham, left, Carrie Coon and Jeffrey Reiner attend the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

6. Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Carrie Coon attends the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

7. Ashley Fink

Ashley Fink
Ashley Fink Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Ashley Fink attends the ‘Lake George’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival at the SVA Theatre in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  2. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
  3. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Injured As Fresh Encounter Erupts In Doda District; 3rd Attack In 24 Hours
  5. NEET Row: 63 Unfair Cases Reported, No Paper Leak; Sanctity Not Compromised, Says NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Says If Content Is King, Writers Are Emperors
  2. Badshah Calls Himself 'Rapper Union'; Karan Aujla Talks About Working With Tiger In 'Sheikh'
  3. Governors Ball Music Festival 2024: Post Malone, The Killers, SZA And Others Rock The Festival Line Up – View Pics
  4. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  5. 84th Annual Peabody Awards: Quirky Moments That You Must Have Missed From The Awards Night – View Pics
Sports News
  1. India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4
  2. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Netravalkar Makes The New Ball Talk To Slightly Shift Pressure
  3. South Africa Ready For World-Class India, Says Laura Wolvaardt
  4. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, WI Vs NZ Match?
  5. England Vs Oman Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 28: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  2. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  3. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River, Says President
  4. Aliens Might Be Living Among Us 'Disguised As Humans', Harvard Researchers Claim In New Study
  5. 'Some Workable, Some Not': Antony Blinken On 'Numerous' Changes Requested By Hamas In US' Ceasefire Plan
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka