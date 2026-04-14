Jennifer Lopez Office Romance First Look Reveals Workplace Love With A Twist

Summary of this article
Jennifer Lopez Office Romance first look teases CEO-employee love story tension.
Brett Goldstein co-writes and stars alongside Lopez in Netflix rom-com.
Film explores workplace relationships with emotional stakes and comedic conflict.
The first look at Jennifer Lopez’s Office Romance has sparked curiosity, teasing a workplace love story driven by tension, rules and unexpected chemistry. The Netflix rom-com pairs Jennifer Lopez with Brett Goldstein in a narrative that blends corporate control with emotional vulnerability. At its centre is a relationship that quietly challenges authority from within.
Jennifer Lopez office romance first look: Plot and workplace conflict
Office Romance follows Jackie Cruz, played by Lopez, a powerful CEO who runs her company with a strict no-fraternisation policy. That sense of order begins to crack when a new employee, Daniel Blanchflower, enters the picture. What starts as professional interaction gradually turns into something more complicated and harder to contain.
The premise leans into the awkwardness and thrill of workplace relationships, where personal emotions clash with professional boundaries. The first look hints at this tension, setting up a story that moves between restraint and risk.
Brett Goldstein on Jennifer Lopez and Office Romance
Brett Goldstein, who co-wrote the film, shared his disbelief at working alongside Lopez. It was said by him that he kept expecting someone to tell him it was all a prank, adding that the moment still did not feel entirely real.
He also reflected on the genre itself, noting that workplace dynamics often carry emotional stakes that naturally lend themselves to both comedy and romance.
Cast, crew and release details
he film is directed by Ol Parker and marks a reunion between Lopez and Edward James Olmos, who plays her father. A large ensemble cast joins them, adding depth to the corporate world the film builds.
Office Romance is set to release on Netflix, though the official date has been revealed closer to launch, building anticipation around the project.