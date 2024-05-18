Hollywood

Jacob Elordi Skips Cannes But His Film 'Oh, Canada' Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation

Writer-director Paul Schrader teared up at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as his new film ‘Oh, Canada’ received a four-minute standing ovation.

Jacob Elordi
Actor Jacob Elordi was notably absent from the premiere, possibly because he is currently filming Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’, in which he stars as The Monster, reports ‘Variety’.

After the standing ovation, Schrader addressed Elordi not being there, saying, “I’m very happy with Richard, Uma, Jake -- not here with us -- and it all worked out. I'm very happy to be back here on the Croisette."

As per ‘Variety’, Elordi, whose star continues to rise after acclaimed turns in ‘Saltburn’ and ‘Priscilla’, made his Cannes debut last year in Sean Price Williams’ road movie ‘The Sweet East’.

The drama tells the life story of a troubled writer, Leonard Fife, who, at the end of his life, reflects on his decision to flee to Canada to avoid the Vietnam War draft. Richard Gere plays the present-day Leonard, while Elordi inhabits the character’s younger self. Rounding out the cast are Uma Thurman, Victoria Hill, Michael Imperioli, Penelope Mitchell, and Kristine Froseth.

Schrader has previously been on the Croisette for 1976’s ‘Taxi Driver’, for which he penned the script. The film went on to win the festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or. His 1985 directorial effort ‘Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters’ premiered in competition at Cannes.

