Dwayne Johnson On Poor Performance Of The Smashing Machine: You Can’t Control Box Office Results

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about the poor box office performance of his film The Smashing Machine in a note on social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson on The Smashing Machine poor box office performance Photo: Flannery Underwood
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dwayne Johnson reacts to the poor box office performance of The Smashing Machine

  • In an Instagram note, Johnson wrote that one "can’t control box office results, but can control the performance

  • The 53-year-old actor also said that the film changed his life

The Smashing Machine, a sports drama starring WWE vet and actor Dwayne Johnson, was released in the United States by A24 on October 3, 2025. Before that, it had its world premiere in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, where it took home the Silver Lion.

Johnson aka The Rock, was praised for his portrayal of UFC champ Mark Kerr, but the movie failed to perform well at the box office, despite the hype and positive reviews. The Smashing Machine has reportedly managed to earn $6 million in its first weekend, and it is said to be the lowest opening of Johnson's career. The actor has opened up about the poor performance of his film in a note on social media.

Dwayne Johnson on The Smashing Machine box office report

On Monday, the 53-year-old star penned a lengthy Instagram note where he wrote, "From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine", and added, "In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity."

He called it his honour to transform into the role for his director, Benny Safdie, and he thanked him for believing in him.

Related Content
Related Content
2025 Venice Film Festival - | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Venice Film Festival 2025: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt & More Attend The Smashing Machine Screening - In Photos

BY Photo Webdesk

"Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy," Johnson concluded his post.

Have a look at his post here.

According to Variety, $50m (£37m) was spent to produce the film and a lot more to market. Ahead of its release, it was predicted to have an opening weekend of around $20m (£15m).

The Smashing Machine is all set to release in India this week, on October 10. So, let's see how much it earns in the Indian market. It will face stiff competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which is running successfully in theatres.

Alongside Johnson, the film also starred Emily Blunt, Ryan Bader, Oleksandr Usyk, Satoshi Ishii, James Moontasri, and Yoko Hamamura, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Fahima Khatun Keeps Fight BAN-W On, ENG-W Struggle

  2. Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players, Musheer Khan After Near Double-Century, Video

  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Preview, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: AUS Favourites Against Winless PAK

  4. Rajat Patidar Takes Charge: RCB Star Named Madhya Pradesh Captain Across Formats After Dream Season

  5. Women’s Continental Cricket Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Preview, Guide - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  5. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Missing Representation: Why Bihar’s Muslims Feel Betrayed by Secular Parties

  2. Violence over Statehood, Sixth Schedule in Ladakh Halts LAHDC Election Process

  3. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  4. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  5. PM Modi Condemns Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai, Calls Act ‘Utterly Reprehensible’

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  2. Two Years Of Israel's War On Gaza: Stories From A 'Live-Streamed Genocide'

  3. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits 5000-Tonne Naval Destroyer

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn & More

  2. Spiti and Its World of Snow Leopards—A Remarkable Count 

  3. Indirect Talks Between Hamas And Israel To Continue In Egypt, Trump Says Chance Of A Deal Is 'Really Good'

  4. Man Appeals Conviction In Gisèle Pelicot Case, Claims He 'Never Intended' To Rape Her

  5. Aminul Islam Re-elected Bangladesh Cricket Board President, Khaled Mashud Among New Directors

  6. Delhi NCR Weather: Coolest October in Two Years as Rain Brings 8°C Temperature Drop

  7. Lawyer Who Attacked CJI Says 'God Provoked Me To Do It', Ready To Face Jail

  8. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana