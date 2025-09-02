The Smashing Machine had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival
The Dwayne Johnson starrer received a rapturous reception, and the audience applauded it for 15 minutes
Johnson played the legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr
Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's The Smashing Machine, received a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival after its world premiere on Monday night. It is one of the longest standing ovations at this year’s Venice Film Festival so far.
Johnson, 53, who was in formals for the screening, appeared emotional and struggled to hold back tears as the applause continued to pour in on the Lido.
The screening was also attended by Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s girlfriend Dawn Staples. During the ovation, The Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie hugged both the actors. Kerr also broke into tears as the credits rolled.
The video of Johnson uncontrollably sobbing has been shared by Variety.
The wrestler-turned-superstar played the legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr, the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. The Rock has undergone a huge transformation to get into the skin of his character. The A24 wrestling drama has received an overwhelming response from the critics. Johnson has been lauded for his performance. There is also a buzz that the actor might land his first Oscar nomination for his phenomenal performance in The Smashing Machine.
As per a report in Variety, before the screening of the film, a fan shouted Johnson’s signature WWE line, “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?!” which made the actor burst into laughter.
Johnson has put on pounds of prosthetics for his character. Earlier, he told the publication that he did The Smashing Machine because Safdie is someone who "continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real; characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting."
"I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past," he added. "I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."
The Smashing Machine is set to hit the theatres in the US and the UK on October 3.