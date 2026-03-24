Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Release Schedule Revealed With Weekly Episodes

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release schedule, episode dates, timings and where to watch revealed. The Marvel series returns with weekly episodes, bringing Matt Murdock’s battle with Kingpin back into focus.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Daredevil Born Again Season 2
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Release Schedule & Time Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 follows a weekly episode release format.

  • Eight episodes centre on Daredevil’s battle against Mayor Kingpin.

  • Krysten Ritter returns as Jessica Jones, expanding the MCU storyline.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 release schedule has finally been revealed, giving fans a clear roadmap of when to expect new episodes as the Marvel series returns with a darker, high-stakes chapter. As reported by entertainment outlets, the new season follows a weekly rollout format instead of a binge release, marking a shift from the original Netflix model.

The season is being premiered in primetime, with episodes dropping at 9 PM ET in the United States. For Indian viewers, it has been made available in the early hours via JioHotstar, aligning with Disney+’s global release strategy.

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Weekly rollout and episode structure

It has been confirmed that Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with the first two released together, followed by weekly drops. This format, it has been noted, is aimed at building sustained engagement and discussion around each episode.

  • Episodes 1–2: Premiere together

  • Episode 3 onwards: Weekly Tuesday releases

  • Finale: Early May

Episode runtimes are said to range between 44 and 51 minutes, maintaining a tight, action-driven pace across the season.

What the new season is about:

The story is set against a tense backdrop where Wilson Fisk, now mayor of New York City, is shown consolidating power while targeting vigilantes. Daredevil, also known as Matt Murdock, is portrayed as operating from the shadows, attempting to dismantle Fisk’s growing empire.

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It has been stated in the official synopsis that the city is being brought under control by Fisk, while Daredevil is forced into a more strategic and underground fight to reclaim it.

Returning cast members include Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll and Wilson Bethel. A major addition this season is Krysten Ritter, whose return as Jessica Jones has been confirmed, adding another layer to the narrative.

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The series continues to build on its legacy from the earlier Netflix run, while expanding within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new season has been released on March 24 globally, with Indian streaming beginning on March 25.

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