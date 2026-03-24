Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Release Schedule Revealed With Weekly Episodes

Weekly rollout and episode structure

It has been confirmed that Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with the first two released together, followed by weekly drops. This format, it has been noted, is aimed at building sustained engagement and discussion around each episode.

Episodes 1–2: Premiere together

Episode 3 onwards: Weekly Tuesday releases

Finale: Early May

Episode runtimes are said to range between 44 and 51 minutes, maintaining a tight, action-driven pace across the season.