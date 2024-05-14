'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Nick Jonas Round Up Orchestral Line-Up For The Netflix Series

As the highly anticipated Season 3: Part 1 of ‘Bridgerton’ approaches, the excitement builds with the release of the first four episodes on May 16. Adding to the anticipation, the show is bringing back its signature touch with a new set of orchestral pop covers. So, prepare to be swept away with re-imagined tracks from today’s beloved artists.
The show’s music supervisor, Justin Kamps, mentioned in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, “I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense. It’s really down to the script and then the themes. And sometimes initially it’s about what matches the choreography and then later it’s about what matches the scene and the emotion.”
This season, the musical moments extend beyond the ball sequences, and there will be additional opportunities to incorporate songs throughout the series. As announced by Netflix on May 13, some of the biggest hits of the past few years will make their way to the Netflix series. Take a look here:
Episode 1 will feature a cover of GAYLE’s ‘abcdefu’ by Vitula. Episode 2 will have a cover of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ by Vitamin String Quartet and also, a cover of Nick Jonas’ ‘Jealous’ by Shimmer. Vitamin String Quartet will also cover Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ as well as Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ in Episode 3. Meanwhile, the last episode in Part 1 will include a cover of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Snow On The Beach’ by Atwood Quartet and a cover of Pitbull’s ‘Give Me Everything – Stripped Down’ by Archer Marsh.
Returning this season is composer and music supervisor Kris Bowers. When discussing the process of composing music for the main characters this season, Bowers stated, “To be able to write a new theme for Colin, a new theme for Penn, a new theme for the two of them together was a lot of fun and definitely infused a new feeling into the sound and score for this season,” as per Variety.
The third season of the show, helmed by Jess Brownell, will be split into two parts, with the first one releasing on May 16 and the last four on June 13. Similarly, the soundtracks will also be released in two parts. ‘Bridgerton’ is available to stream on Netflix.