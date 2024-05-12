Art & Entertainment

Hansika Motwani Shares Fun Reel With Mother, Says 'Mummy Se Gaaliyan Khana Ek Habit Hai'

Actress Hansika Motwani shared some throwback pictures and a fun video with her mom on Mother's Day, showering love on her.

Instagram
Hansika Motwani with her Mom Photo: Instagram


Actress Hansika Motwani shared some throwback pictures and a fun video with her mom on Mother's Day, showering love on her.

The diva, who was last seen in the Tamil horror comedy 'Guardian', took to Instagram and dropped a Reel video with her mother.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a green shirt, and her mother is donning a white suit.

The Reel plays an audio which says, "Aapko mummy se gaaliyan kha kar bura nahi lagta hai?"

To this, Hansika is seen lip-syncing to the dialogue, "Wo ek habit hai, wo ek habit rehta hai jo ki...habit banana padta hai."

The post is captioned: "Maa."

In the Stories section, Hansika shared a throwback photo with her mother from some function, wherein both are seen wearing ethnic outfits.


Hansika's Story Photo: Instagram


The actress wrote: "Happy Mother's Day maa...love you."

Hansika also dropped a picture of her mother with a cake on the table.


Hansika's Story Photo: Instagram


On the professional front, Hansika has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.

