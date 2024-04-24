Art & Entertainment

Gulshan Devaiah On His One-Meal Diet: ‘I’ve Learnt To Exclude Soups And Spicy Foods’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has shed light on his unique approach to nutrition, advocating the practice of 'one meal a day' (OMAD). He also shared that he has excluded soups and spicy foods as they are "not ideal."

Gulshan Devaiah Photo: Instagram
Gulshan said: "Technically how I’ve been eating since June 2018 isn’t (OMAD/22 hr fast) intermittent fasting because I take my coffee and tea with milk and sugar. I also sometimes have a very small snack. The main meal is one big one, takes about an hour to finish and usually consists of fruits, vegetables, meat and eggs or both and carbs.

“With trial and error, I’ve learnt to exclude soups and spicy foods as they are not really ideal to eat on a consistent basis, and that’s the key 'consistency'.”

Gulshan shared that he was finding it hard to be consistent with calorie counting or portion control or any other type of diet for maintenance.

“I’m also a person who likes to enjoy my food and diets are mostly not very enjoyable. I found that I can eat pretty much what I want if I eat just once, because it automatically controls the portions. As I said earlier, it helps me be consistent and that’s the key idea here."

On the work front, Gulshan will be seen in the action thriller 'Ulajh' starring Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Little Thomas' starring Rasika Dugal and 'Therapy Sherapy' with Neha Dhupia.

