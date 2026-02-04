20 Schoolchildren Hospitalised After Suspected Midday Meal Poisoning

Children fell ill after eating sambar and rice at a government primary school; officials say all are stable and food samples are under test

20 Schoolchildren Hospitalised After Suspected Midday Meal Poisoning
20 Schoolchildren Hospitalised After Suspected Midday Meal Poisoning
  • Twenty students of a government primary school in Bidar district were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning from midday meals.

  • The children developed stomach ache, nausea and dysentery after eating sambar and rice; all are now stable, officials said.

  • Food samples have been sent for testing, and authorities said action will be taken if lapses are found.

 As many as twenty children of a government school in this district have been admitted to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after they had their midday meals, Karnataka police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Jamaalapura government primary school in Aurad taluk of this district, they said.

According to officials, after having their midday meals consisting sambar, rice and other items, some of the students complained of stomach ache, and developed nausea and dysentery. Some of them even vomitted.

Growing anxious, the teachers rushed all 58 students of the school to Aurad Taluk Hospital as a precautionary measure. They were given required medication. Of them, only 20 showed symptoms of illness and were hospitalised, a senior official said.

"Twenty children were admitted to hospital for treatment and are now stated to be out of danger. They suspected to have developed food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. Of them, five to six students are still admitted, and a decision on their discharge will be taken after further observation," he said.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma told PTI that the children are presently stable. Samples of the food served have been collected and sent for laboratory testing.

"Further action will be initiated based on the report. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible," she added.

