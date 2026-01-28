Midday Meal Cooks Protest For 22 Days In Raipur Over Low Pay

Thousands of midday meal cooks, the majority of whom are women, have been protesting in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, for 22 days, calling for an increase in their daily pay from Rs 66 to more than Rs 400.



Women make up over 95 per cent of the demonstrators, many of whom are from rural and tribal areas. They claim that despite their own households being in danger, their labour keeps classrooms functioning.



Under the banner of the "Chhattisgarh School Madhyanh Bhojan Rasoiya Sanyukta Sangh," these cooks, who are essential to one of the government's ambitious nutrition programs, have been demonstrating.