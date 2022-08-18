Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were the latest guests to appear on the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' and the two were seen spilling some beans about their personal and professional lives. Even as Vicky spoke about ‘being settled’ and expressed gratitude for meeting ‘soulmate’ Katrina Kaif, there was a point when a trivia about Katrina and her song “Kala Chashma” took the actor by surprise.

During a particular segment, host Karan Johar was displaying photos of Vicky and Sidharth and the comments their snaps generate on social media, Sidharth revealed that Katrina is very strict about fitness and her diet routine, to the point of consuming ice cubes to look lean and fit for the camera.

“Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar, (she was eating ice cubes) on Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice, to keep dehydrated and lean, but she looked good,” said Sidharth. This prompted Vicky to react saying “WHAT?” . Soon after this, Karan Johar stated that it doesn’t matter what she did as she looked amazing.

Not only Vicky, but Sidharth too was quizzed about his personal life and the rumours surrounding him and Kiara Advani. Karan even offered to host Shershaah actor’s sangeet, mentioning how good he is at that job.

The chat show previous has guests include Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.