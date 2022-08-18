Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

This Actor Knows Katrina Kaif’s Secret To Looking Good On screen And It's Not Vicky Kaushal

The actor stated that Katrina is very strict about fitness and her diet routine, to the point of consuming ice cubes to look lean and fit for the camera.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram/@katrinakaif

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 11:06 am

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra were the latest guests to appear on the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' and the two were seen spilling some beans about their personal and professional lives. Even as Vicky spoke about ‘being settled’ and expressed gratitude for meeting ‘soulmate’ Katrina Kaif, there was a point when a trivia about Katrina and her song “Kala Chashma” took the actor by surprise.

During a particular segment, host Karan Johar was displaying photos of Vicky and Sidharth and the comments their snaps generate on social media, Sidharth revealed that Katrina is very strict about fitness and her diet routine, to the point of consuming ice cubes to look lean and fit for the camera.

Woh barf kha rahi thi yaar, (she was eating ice cubes) on Kala Chashma shoot. She was only eating ice, to keep dehydrated and lean, but she looked good,” said Sidharth. This prompted Vicky to react saying “WHAT?” . Soon after this, Karan Johar stated that it doesn’t matter what she did as she looked amazing.

Related stories

Did You Know Karan Johar And Alia Bhatt 'Drunk Dialled’ Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal: Disappointment Stays With Me For Just One Day

Not only Vicky, but Sidharth too was quizzed about his personal life and the rumours surrounding him and Kiara Advani. Karan even offered to host Shershaah actor’s sangeet, mentioning how good he is at that job.

The chat show previous has guests include Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Actor/Actress Entertainer Film Bollywood Actor Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise