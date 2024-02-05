The 66th Annual Grammy Awards aimed to honour the best recordings, compositions, and artists from the time span of October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, as chosen by the members of The Recording Academy. The grand ceremony took place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The star-studded event was hosted by none other than Trevor Noah, for the fourth time.
Grammys 2024: Full List Of Winners Revealed
Check out the full list of winners at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Now, with the event officially over, we have compiled a complete, concise list of winners for you. Check it out below:
Advertisement
Record of the Year: ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
Album of the Year: ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas
Advertisement
Best New Artist: Victoria Monét
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Jack Antanoff
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical): Theron Thomas
Advertisement
Best Pop Solo Performance: ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album: ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift
Advertisement
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: ‘Rumble’ – Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording: ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
Best Dance/Electronic Album: ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)’ – Fred Again..
Best Rock Performance: ‘Not Strong Enough’ – boygenius
Best Metal Performance: ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallica
Best Rock Song: ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus
Best Rock Album: ‘This Is Why’ – Paramore
Best Alternative Music Performance: ‘This Is Why’ – Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album: ‘The Record’ – boygenius
Best R&B Performance: ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
Best Traditional R&B Performance: ‘Good Morning’ – PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
Best R&B Song: ‘Snooze’ – SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album: ‘SOS’ – SZA
Best R&B Album: ‘Jaguar II’ - Victoria Monét
Best Rap Performance: ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Melodic Rap Performance: ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J.Cole
Best Rap Song: ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Album: ‘Michael’ – Killer Mike
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: ‘The Light Inside’ – J.Ivy
Best Jazz Performance: ‘Tight’ – Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album: ‘How Love Begins’ – Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: ‘The Winds of Change’ – Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: ‘Basie Swings The Blues’ – The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Best Latin Jazz Album: ‘El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2’ – Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album: ‘The Omnichord Real Book’ – Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: ‘Bewitched’ – Laufey
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: ‘As We Speak’ – Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Musical Theatre Album: ‘Some Like It Hot’
Best Country Solo Performance: ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: ‘I Remember Everything’ – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song: ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: ‘Bell Bottom Country’ – Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance: ‘Eve Was Black’ – Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance: ‘Dear Insecurity’ – Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song: ‘Cast Iron Skillet’ – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Americana Album: ‘Weathervanes’ – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album: ‘City of Gold’ – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album: ‘All My Love for You’ – Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album: ‘Blood Harmony’ – Larkin Poe
Best Folk Album: ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)’ – Joni Mitchell
Best Regional Roots Music Album: ‘New Beginnings’ – Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary IIs Sont Partis Band AND ‘Live: Orpheum Theatre Nola’ – Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Best Gospel Performance/Song: ‘All Things’ – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: ‘Your Power’ – Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Best Gospel Album: ‘All Things New: Live in Orlando’ – Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: ‘Church Clothes 4’ – Lecrae
Best Roots Gospel Album: ‘Echoes of the South’ – Blind Boys of Alabama
Best Latin Pop Album: ‘X Mí (Vol. 1)’ – Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album: ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ – Karol G
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: ‘Vida Cotidiana’ – Juanes AND ‘De Todas Las Flores’ – Natalia Lafourcade
Best Música Mexicana Album: ‘GÉNESIS’ – Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album: ‘Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)’ – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Global Music Performance: ‘Pashto’ – Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Best African Music Performance: ‘Water’ – Tyla
Best Global Music Album: ‘This Moment’ – Shakti
Best Reggae Album: ‘Colors of Royal’ – Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album: ‘So She Howls’ – Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet
Best Children’s Album: ‘We Grow Together Preschool Songs’ – 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album: ‘What’s In A Name?’ – Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording: ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times’ – Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: ‘Barbie the Album’ – Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media: ‘Oppenheimer’ – Ludwig Göransson
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Best Song Written for Visual Media: ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas
Best Music Video: ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ – The Beatles
Best Music Film: ‘Moonage Daydream’ – David Bowie
Best Historical Album: ‘Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos’ – Various Artists
Best Album Notes: ‘Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos’ – Various Artists
Best Recording Package: ‘Stumpwork’ – Dry Cleaning
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: ‘For The Birds: the Birdsong Project’ – Various Artists
Producer of the Year (Classical): Elaine Mortone
Best Remixed Recording (Non-Classical): ‘Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)’ – Depeche Mode & Wet Leg
Best Immersive Audio Album: ‘The Diary of Alicia Keys’ – Alicia Keys
Best Instrumental Composition: ‘Helena’s Theme’ – John Williams
Best Engineered Album (Classical): ‘Contemporary American Composers’ – Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical): ‘Jaguar II’ – Victoria Monét
Best Arrangement Instrumental or Acapella: ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ – The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel
Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals: ‘In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning’ – säje ft. Jacob Collier
Best Orchestral Performance: ‘Adès: Dante’ – Los Angeles Philharmonic
Best Opera Recording: ‘Blanchard: Champion’ – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
Best Choral Performance: ‘Saariaho: Reconnaissance’ – Uusinta Ensemble
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: ‘Rough Magic’ – Roomful of Teeth
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: ‘The American Project’ – Louisville Orchestra
Best Classical Vocal Solo: ‘Walking in the Dark’ – Philharmonia Orchestra
Best Classical Compendium: ‘Passion for Bach and Coltrane’
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: ‘Montgomery: Rounds’
MusiCares Person of the Year: Jon Bon Jovi
Lifetime Achievement Awards: Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Laurie Anderson, N.W.A, Tammy Wynette, The Clark Sisters
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Jay-Z
Best Song for Social Change: ‘Refugee.’ – K’naan, Gerald Eaton & Steve McEwan
Congratulations to all the winners!