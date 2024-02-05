Art & Entertainment

Grammys 2024: Full List Of Winners Revealed

Check out the full list of winners at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 5, 2024

Grammys 2024 X

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards aimed to honour the best recordings, compositions, and artists from the time span of October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023, as chosen by the members of The Recording Academy. The grand ceremony took place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The star-studded event was hosted by none other than Trevor Noah, for the fourth time.

Now, with the event officially over, we have compiled a complete, concise list of winners for you. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Record of the Year: ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

Album of the Year: ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift 

Song of the Year: ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas

Advertisement

Best New Artist: Victoria Monét

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): Jack Antanoff

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical): Theron Thomas

Advertisement

Best Pop Solo Performance: ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers 

Best Pop Vocal Album: ‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: ‘Rumble’ – Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording: ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue 

Best Dance/Electronic Album: ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)’ – Fred Again..

Best Rock Performance: ‘Not Strong Enough’ – boygenius 

Best Metal Performance: ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallica 

Best Rock Song: ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus 

Best Rock Album: ‘This Is Why’ – Paramore 

Best Alternative Music Performance: ‘This Is Why’ – Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album: ‘The Record’ – boygenius 

Best R&B Performance: ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones

Best Traditional R&B Performance: ‘Good Morning’ – PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Best R&B Song: ‘Snooze’ – SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album: ‘SOS’ – SZA

Best R&B Album: ‘Jaguar II’ - Victoria Monét

Best Rap Performance: ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Melodic Rap Performance: ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J.Cole

Best Rap Song: ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane 

Best Rap Album: ‘Michael’ – Killer Mike

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: ‘The Light Inside’ – J.Ivy 

Best Jazz Performance: ‘Tight’ – Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album: ‘How Love Begins’ – Nicole Zuraitis 

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: ‘The Winds of Change’ – Billy Childs

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: ‘Basie Swings The Blues’ – The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Best Latin Jazz Album: ‘El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2’ – Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album: ‘The Omnichord Real Book’ – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: ‘Bewitched’ – Laufey 

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: ‘As We Speak’ – Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia 

Best Musical Theatre Album: ‘Some Like It Hot’

Best Country Solo Performance: ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: ‘I Remember Everything’ – Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves 

Best Country Song: ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton 

Best Country Album: ‘Bell Bottom Country’ – Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance: ‘Eve Was Black’ – Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance: ‘Dear Insecurity’ – Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

Best American Roots Song: ‘Cast Iron Skillet’ – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 

Best Americana Album: ‘Weathervanes’ – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album: ‘City of Gold’ – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album: ‘All My Love for You’ – Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album: ‘Blood Harmony’ – Larkin Poe

Best Folk Album: ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)’ – Joni Mitchell

Best Regional Roots Music Album: ‘New Beginnings’ – Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary IIs Sont Partis Band AND ‘Live: Orpheum Theatre Nola’ – Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra 

Best Gospel Performance/Song: ‘All Things’ – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: ‘Your Power’ – Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best Gospel Album: ‘All Things New: Live in Orlando’ – Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: ‘Church Clothes 4’ – Lecrae 

Best Roots Gospel Album: ‘Echoes of the South’ – Blind Boys of Alabama 

Best Latin Pop Album: ‘X Mí (Vol. 1)’ – Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album: ‘MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO’ – Karol G

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: ‘Vida Cotidiana’ – Juanes AND ‘De Todas Las Flores’ – Natalia Lafourcade 

Best Música Mexicana Album: ‘GÉNESIS’ – Peso Pluma 

Best Tropical Latin Album: ‘Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)’ – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Global Music Performance: ‘Pashto’ – Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia 

Best African Music Performance: ‘Water’ – Tyla

Best Global Music Album: ‘This Moment’ – Shakti 

Best Reggae Album: ‘Colors of Royal’ – Julian Marley & Antaeus 

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album: ‘So She Howls’ – Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet 

Best Children’s Album: ‘We Grow Together Preschool Songs’ – 123 Andrés

Best Comedy Album: ‘What’s In A Name?’ – Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording: ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times’ – Michelle Obama

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: ‘Barbie the Album’ – Various Artists 

Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media: ‘Oppenheimer’ – Ludwig Göransson 

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab 

Best Song Written for Visual Media: ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas 

Best Music Video: ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ – The Beatles 

Best Music Film: ‘Moonage Daydream’ – David Bowie

Best Historical Album: ‘Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos’ – Various Artists 

Best Album Notes: ‘Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos’ – Various Artists 

Best Recording Package: ‘Stumpwork’ – Dry Cleaning

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: ‘For The Birds: the Birdsong Project’ – Various Artists 

Producer of the Year (Classical): Elaine Mortone 

Best Remixed Recording (Non-Classical): ‘Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)’ – Depeche Mode & Wet Leg

Best Immersive Audio Album: ‘The Diary of Alicia Keys’ – Alicia Keys 

Best Instrumental Composition: ‘Helena’s Theme’ – John Williams 

Best Engineered Album (Classical): ‘Contemporary American Composers’ – Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical): ‘Jaguar II’ – Victoria Monét

Best Arrangement Instrumental or Acapella: ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ – The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel

Best Arrangement Instrumental and Vocals: ‘In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning’ – säje ft. Jacob Collier 

Best Orchestral Performance: ‘Adès: Dante’ – Los Angeles Philharmonic 

Best Opera Recording: ‘Blanchard: Champion’ – The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Best Choral Performance: ‘Saariaho: Reconnaissance’ – Uusinta Ensemble

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: ‘Rough Magic’ – Roomful of Teeth

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: ‘The American Project’ – Louisville Orchestra

Best Classical Vocal Solo: ‘Walking in the Dark’ – Philharmonia Orchestra

Best Classical Compendium: ‘Passion for Bach and Coltrane’ 

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: ‘Montgomery: Rounds’ 

MusiCares Person of the Year: Jon Bon Jovi 

Lifetime Achievement Awards: Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Laurie Anderson, N.W.A, Tammy Wynette, The Clark Sisters

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Jay-Z

Best Song for Social Change: ‘Refugee.’ – K’naan, Gerald Eaton & Steve McEwan

Congratulations to all the winners!

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement