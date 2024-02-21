From Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani To Anup Soni, Celebs Attend Rituraj Singh's Funeral

Popular TV actor Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of February 20. The death news of the 59-year old actor was confirmed by his colleague and dear friend Amit Behl. On February 21, several stars reached his residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul.
Rituraj Singh, known for shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Trideviyaan' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum’ among others, was undergoing treatment for pancreas-related issues.
His funeral took place on February 21, at the Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery, Jogeshwari. Ahead of the funeral, several celebs paid a visit to the late actor’s house and prayed for him. Seen at the location were Nakuul Mehta, Anup Soni, Arshad Warsi, Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri, Jasveer Kaur, Gulfam Khan Hussain, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta among others.
Check out the videos here:
On the work front, Rituraj K Singh was last seen in the role of Yashpal in Rupali Ganguly’s TV serial 'Anupamaa'. Apart from that, he had a career spanning both TV and the film industry. Having worked in several popular television series, including 'Banegi Apni Baat', he had starred alongside R Madhavan, late actor Irrfan and Surekha Sikri as well.
His famous TV shows include 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Trideviyaan', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and many others. In Bollywood, he starred in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.