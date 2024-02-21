From Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani To Anup Soni, Celebs Attend Rituraj Singh's Funeral

On the work front, Rituraj K Singh was last seen in the role of Yashpal in Rupali Ganguly’s TV serial 'Anupamaa'. Apart from that, he had a career spanning both TV and the film industry. Having worked in several popular television series, including 'Banegi Apni Baat', he had starred alongside R Madhavan, late actor Irrfan and Surekha Sikri as well.