Art & Entertainment

From Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani To Anup Soni, Celebs Attend Rituraj Singh's Funeral

Popular television actor Rituraj Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest on February 20.

Gurpreet Kaur
Gurpreet Kaur

February 21, 2024

Celebs at late actor Rituraj Singh's funeral Photo: Instagram/@viralbhayani
info-icon

Popular TV actor Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest in the early hours of February 20. The death news of the 59-year old actor was confirmed by his colleague and dear friend Amit Behl. On February 21, several stars reached his residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Rituraj Singh, known for shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Trideviyaan' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum’ among others, was undergoing treatment for pancreas-related issues.

Advertisement

His funeral took place on February 21, at the Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery, Jogeshwari. Ahead of the funeral, several celebs paid a visit to the late actor’s house and prayed for him. Seen at the location were Nakuul Mehta, Anup Soni, Arshad Warsi, Hiten Tejwani with wife Gauri, Jasveer Kaur, Gulfam Khan Hussain, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta among others.

Advertisement

Check out the videos here:

Advertisement

On the work front, Rituraj K Singh was last seen in the role of Yashpal in Rupali Ganguly’s TV serial 'Anupamaa'. Apart from that, he had a career spanning both TV and the film industry. Having worked in several popular television series, including 'Banegi Apni Baat', he had starred alongside R Madhavan, late actor Irrfan and Surekha Sikri as well. 

Advertisement

His famous TV shows include 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Trideviyaan', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and many others. In Bollywood, he starred in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement