On Tuesday, February 20, renowned actor Rituraj Singh succumbed to illness. According to a report by ETimes, the actor, who had been grappling with a pancreatic disease, was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest at 12:30 AM. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it and passed away during the early hours of Tuesday. He was only 59.
Having garnered admiration and love for numerous remarkable roles throughout his long-standing career, Singh was having health complications, for which he was also undergoing treatment. And so naturally, the news of his demise has left his close colleagues and his huge fanbase, ranging of all ages, deeply shocked.
Netizens and those close to him have expressed their grief over his sudden passing, extending their condolences to his family.
His good friend, and actor Amit Behl confirmed the news of his death. “Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications and passed away.”
Singh has contributed to many shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ ‘Kutumb,’ ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend,’ ‘Anupamaa’ to name a few. He also worked in films like ‘Satyamev Jayate 2,’ ‘Yaariyan 2’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania.’
Producer Sandiip Sikcand also passed a statement post his death. “To say that he was a brilliant actor is an obvious thing, but more than an actor, he was one of the finest human beings that I know. I am really saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace and may his wife and kids get the strength to deal with this loss.”
Summing up his acting career, the actor, in an old interview with Hindustan Times had stated, “I started with a children’s theatre group when I was 12 years old and at 17, I joined a profession group of Barry John. I did theatre with him for 12 years, thereafter two English films, and in 1993, I did my first TV show and kept doing for 25 years. Now, it’s all about films and digital space.”
The actor will be remembered fondly by all. May he rest in peace.