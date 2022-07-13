Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Former IPL Cricketer Recalls How Virat Kohli And He Danced To Chiranjeevi Songs

Former Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who now plays for Meghalaya, took to social media to share pictures of himself with Virat Kohli.

undefined
Virat Kohli File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 3:03 pm

Former Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who now plays for Meghalaya, took to social media to share pictures of himself with Virat Kohli.

He also left a note for the former Team India captain after the two met after a six-year gap, indicating that the two referred to each other as 'Chiru', a reference to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.


Dwaraka Ravi Teja penned: "Met him after six long years after IPL in UK and the first thing he tells me is Chiru kaisa hai tu? Throwback to U-15 days when we were roommates and I used to watch Chiranjeevi's songs on tv and he used to dance to them".

Ravi Teja explained: "From then on we never called each other by our names and Chiru was the nickname we gave each other and whenever we met post that we always called each other Chiru".

"Such fond memories and even after so many years everything still felt the same and nothing has changed. It was great seeing you Chiru and hope to meet you again super soon."

This post by Ravi Teja quickly went viral. Social media users, particularly Chiranjeevi's admirers, are ecstatic to learn about this charming little fact about Virat Kohli's friendship with Ravi Teja.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Rohit Sharma Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli’s Critics After India’s Loss Against England In Third T20

Virat Kohli's Barren Run: What Could Possibly Be The Issue - Sunil Gavaskar Shares His Thoughts

Chiranjeevi Oozes Swag In Much-Awaited 'Godfather' First-Look Poster

Tags

Art & Entertainment Virat Kohli Megastar Chiranjeevi Deccan Chargers SunRisers Hyderabad Dwaraka Ravi Teja Indian Cricket Telegu Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month

Retail Inflation Eases To 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band For 6th Straight Month