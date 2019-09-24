Poshan
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dwaraka Ravi Teja Strikes Ton In Meghalaya's Win Vs Sikkim

Dwaraka Ravi Teja slammed 109 not out from 88 balls as Meghalaya cricket team defeated Sikkim in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash.

PTI 24 September 2019
Dwaraka Ravi Teja was part of Deccan Charges' 2009 IPL winning team.
Seasoned campaigner Dwaraka Ravi Teja made an impressive start with Meghalaya as his unbeaten century shaped his side's massive 194-run victory against Sikkim in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate group opener on Tuesday.

(Cricket News)

The 32-year-old, who was a member of the Deccan Chargers IPL winning squad in 2009, top-scored with 109 not out from 88 balls (13x4, 2x6) as Meghalaya piled up 318 for 5 after being asked to bat at the Tanush Academy Ground.

Ravi Teja first shared 99 runs with former Delhi wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht (74 from 50 balls) before his 143-run stand with Amiangshu Sen (59 from 63 balls) propped up the total from being 70/3 inside 17 overs.

Sen returned to action with his medium pace as his 2/31 reduced Sikkim to 37/3 in 11.5 overs before Yashpal Singh staged a recovery, but his 88-ball 53 proved too little as left-arm spinner Aditya Singhania wiped out the tail, capping brilliant figures of 7-1-18-4.

Brief Scores

At Tanush Academy Ground: Meghalaya 318/5; 50 overs (Dwarka Ravi Teja 109 not out, Punit Bisht 74, Amiangshu Sen 59). Sikkim 124; 46.3 overs (Yashpal 53; Aditya Singhania 4/18, Amiangshu Sen 2/31). Meghalaya won by 194 runs. Points: Meghalaya 4, Sikkim 0.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Nagaland 205/7; 50 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 104 not out). Manipur 44/2; 8.4 overs. Match abandoned. Points: Nagaland 2, Manipur 2.

At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 267/7; 50 overs (Samarth Seth 102, Rahul Dalal 68). Mizoram 147/3; 29.2 overs.

