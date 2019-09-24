Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dwaraka Ravi Teja Strikes Ton In Meghalaya's Win Vs Sikkim

Seasoned campaigner Dwaraka Ravi Teja made an impressive start with Meghalaya as his unbeaten century shaped his side's massive 194-run victory against Sikkim in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate group opener on Tuesday.

(Cricket News)

The 32-year-old, who was a member of the Deccan Chargers IPL winning squad in 2009, top-scored with 109 not out from 88 balls (13x4, 2x6) as Meghalaya piled up 318 for 5 after being asked to bat at the Tanush Academy Ground.

Ravi Teja first shared 99 runs with former Delhi wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht (74 from 50 balls) before his 143-run stand with Amiangshu Sen (59 from 63 balls) propped up the total from being 70/3 inside 17 overs.

Sen returned to action with his medium pace as his 2/31 reduced Sikkim to 37/3 in 11.5 overs before Yashpal Singh staged a recovery, but his 88-ball 53 proved too little as left-arm spinner Aditya Singhania wiped out the tail, capping brilliant figures of 7-1-18-4.

Brief Scores

At Tanush Academy Ground: Meghalaya 318/5; 50 overs (Dwarka Ravi Teja 109 not out, Punit Bisht 74, Amiangshu Sen 59). Sikkim 124; 46.3 overs (Yashpal 53; Aditya Singhania 4/18, Amiangshu Sen 2/31). Meghalaya won by 194 runs. Points: Meghalaya 4, Sikkim 0.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Nagaland 205/7; 50 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 104 not out). Manipur 44/2; 8.4 overs. Match abandoned. Points: Nagaland 2, Manipur 2.

At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 267/7; 50 overs (Samarth Seth 102, Rahul Dalal 68). Mizoram 147/3; 29.2 overs.