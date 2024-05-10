Football

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Roma, Europa League: Alonso's Bundesliga Champions Reach Final - In Pics

Bayer Leverkusen secured their berth in the UEFA Europa League final following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Roma on May 9, Thursday. This victory extended Xabi Alonso's side's unbeaten streak to an impressive 49 matches across all competitions. They also surpassed the previous record of 48 matches set by Benfica between 1963 and 1965 in European top-tier competitions. Leverkusen entered the match with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg played in Italy the previous week. The game could have ended in a clean sheet for Leverkusen if not for Leandro Paredes' penalties, which narrowed the team's aggregate lead. Paredes first converted a penalty just before half-time before Johnathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun, and then repeated the feat with a penalty awarded for a foul on Adam Hlozek.

Europa League 2023-24: Leverkusen vs Roma | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leverkusen's players celebrate at the end of the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Xabi Alonso celebrates at the end
Xabi Alonso celebrates at the end | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso, left, celebrates at the end of the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Roma Players after match
Roma Players after match | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Roma's Chris Smalling, center, pauses on the pitch during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Josip Stanisic celebrates scoring a goal
Josip Stanisic celebrates scoring a goal | Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

Leverkusen's Josip Stanisic celebrates scoring a goal during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Exequiel Palacios and Edoardo Bove vie for the ball
Exequiel Palacios and Edoardo Bove vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios, right, and Roma's Edoardo Bove vie for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Lorenzo Pellegrini
Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Lorenzo Pellegrini | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini jump for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Leandro Paredes scores from penalty kick
Leandro Paredes scores from penalty kick | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Roma's Leandro Paredes scores on a penalty kick during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Romas coach Daniele De Rossi
Roma's coach Daniele De Rossi | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Roma's head coach Daniele De Rossi gestures during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Roma's Romelu Lukaku, left, jumps for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Stephan El Shaarawy and Alex Grimaldo vie for the ball
Stephan El Shaarawy and Alex Grimaldo vie for the ball | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy, left, and Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo vie for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

