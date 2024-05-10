Football

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Roma, Europa League: Alonso's Bundesliga Champions Reach Final - In Pics

Bayer Leverkusen secured their berth in the UEFA Europa League final following a dramatic 2-2 draw against Roma on May 9, Thursday. This victory extended Xabi Alonso's side's unbeaten streak to an impressive 49 matches across all competitions. They also surpassed the previous record of 48 matches set by Benfica between 1963 and 1965 in European top-tier competitions. Leverkusen entered the match with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg played in Italy the previous week. The game could have ended in a clean sheet for Leverkusen if not for Leandro Paredes' penalties, which narrowed the team's aggregate lead. Paredes first converted a penalty just before half-time before Johnathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun, and then repeated the feat with a penalty awarded for a foul on Adam Hlozek.