Leverkusen's players celebrate at the end of the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso, left, celebrates at the end of the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Roma's Chris Smalling, center, pauses on the pitch during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Leverkusen's Josip Stanisic celebrates scoring a goal during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Leverkusen's Exequiel Palacios, right, and Roma's Edoardo Bove vie for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini jump for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Roma's Leandro Paredes scores on a penalty kick during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Roma's head coach Daniele De Rossi gestures during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Roma's Romelu Lukaku, left, jumps for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy, left, and Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo vie for the ball during the Europa League second leg semi-final soccer match between Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.