Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain Washes Out All Matches In Group B

The overnight rain caused all six teams from Vijay Hazare Elite Group B - Delhi, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Himachal, Baroda and Odisha - to get two points each.

PTI 24 September 2019
The tournament will see several India internationals trying to leave a mark while competing for the top honours.
2019-09-24T19:37:53+0530

All opening round matches of the Vijay Hazare Elite Group 'B' were washed out on Tuesday without a ball being played due to wet outfield.

(Cricket News)

The overnight rain caused all six teams -- Delhi, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Himachal, Baroda and Odisha -- to get two points each.

The tournament will see several India internationals trying to leave a mark while competing for the top honours.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Navdeep Saini, who recently made his India debut, will feature in the Delhi side.

While Karnataka vice-captain KL Rahul, who has been out of favour in India's Test side, will also look to re-establish his white-ball credentials.

A total of 38 teams are vying for the title this season with Chandigarh being the new entrants.

The top five teams from Groups A and B combined (sorted by points tally), the top two teams from Group C, and the Group D leader will qualify for the quarter-finals. The final will be played on October 25.

