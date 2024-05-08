National

Reporter's Guarantee | Will New Government Save The Traditional Fishermen In Konkan Region?

Across Konkan region, small scale to medium fishermen are in verge of losing their livelihood. On one hand, the small scale fishermen are suffering due to the narrowing down of backwaters because of nearby ports run by big corporates; on the other hand, the medium fishermen are trying to navigate their ways out amidst government curbs and regulations. But these issues hardly come up in the high-pitched electoral battles of the state. Will the new government take steps to save the traditional fishermen folks? Abhik Bhattacharya reports.