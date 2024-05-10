Mongolia's tour of Japan continues with the fifth T20I, which will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The game is a part of a seven-match series, which will conclude at the end of the week on May 12. (More Cricket News)
The hosts lead the series 2-0, ahead of match 4. The first two T20Is saw Japan posting humongous victories, while the third game did not produce a result. The hosts simply dismantled the Mongolia batting line-up in the first two matches to complete crushing wins.
In the first clash, the visitors were bowled out for a mere 33 runs while chasing Japan's target of 200 runs to suffer a 166-run defeat. Left-arm spinner Charles Hinze was the wrecker-in-chief, taking four wickets for only four runs off 16 balls. Sabaorish Ravichandran (54 off 24 balls) and Wataru Miyauchi (72 off 54) struck half-centuries for the home team.
Japan further asserted their dominance in the second T20I, shooting out Mongolia for a measly total of 12 runs. This was the second-lowest total in T20I history, behind Isle of Man's 10 in 8.4 overs against Spain last year.
The hosts were powered by Sabaorish Ravichandran's 39-ball 69 to put up a total of 217/7 in 20 overs. Mongolia, in response, were able to bat for just 8.2 overs. If not for three extras, their total would have become the lowest in the history of T20Is. Furthermore, Japan's 205-run win in the second encounter was their biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20ls, beating a 180-run win against China.
The fourth T20I was originally scheduled to be held on May 9, but had to be rescheduled due to rain. It will now be played on May 10 at 10:30am IST. Meanwhile, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming has been added to the Japan squad for the remainder of the T20I series.
Live Streaming Details
When, where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 5th T20I be played?
The Japan vs Mongolia, 5th T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 6:30am IST.
Where will the Japan vs Mongolia, 5th T20I be live streamed online?
The 5th T20I will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Japan Cricket Association.
Squads
Japan: Charles Hinze, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Kiefer Lake, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Abdul Samad, Benjamin Ito Davis, Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran,Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Kazuma Stafford, Kohei Kubota, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming.
Mongolia: Davaasuren Jamyansuren,Enkhbayar Buyantuguldur, Gandemberel Ganbold, Hitesh Upadhyay, Mungun Altankhuyag, Nyambaatar Naranbaatar, Tur-Erdene Sumiya, Amarsanaa Gan-Erdene (wk), Batmunkh Batkhuyag, Bat-Yalalt Namsrai, Buyantushig Terbish, Turmunkh Tumursukh, Zoljavkhlan Shurentsetseg, Enkh-Erdene Otgonbayar (wk), Enkhtuvshin Munkhbat, Od Lutbayar, Baljinnyam Batsukh, Luvsanzundui Erdenebulgan, Mohan Vivekanandan, Rentsendorj Batmunkh, Temuulen Amarmend.