Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta Enter Europa League Final

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Yet another action-packed day awaits us. From the cricket world, Pakistan will kickstart their three-match tour of Ireland with the first T20I in Dublin. Mongolia will take on Japan in the fourth T20I of their seven-match series at the Sano Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, having clinched the series 3-0 already, Bangladesh will eye another win against Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I at Mirpur. Back home, in the Indian Premier League, fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings will visit Gujarat Titans in match 59 of this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Meanwhile, high-octane action will continue in the elite football leagues around the world. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Friday, May 10, 2024 right here.